Police apprehends three gunmen terrorizing Abuja, Kaduna communities

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has apprehended three gunmen responsible for a wave of abductions and killings across communities in Abuja and Kaduna State.

The suspects were captured after many hours of manhunt by a team code named the Scorpion Squad, a tactical team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Victor Godfrey, and would be prosecuted as stipulated by the law.

The gunmen were identified as Abdulkadir Abubakar from Mpape (FCT), Mohammed Tasiu from Rigina, and Suleiman Jibrin, from Sabon-Gayan (both in Kaduna State).

As gathered, the trio, who were all of Fulani origin, had long been on the police radar for their involvement in multiple kidnapping cases in Jere, Kajuru, and other communities within the seat of power.

The Guild learnt on Tuesday that the fierce operation, which lasted from 5:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. during the weekend, followed weeks of coordinated intelligence gathering and forensic digital tracking.

A source from the FCT Command further revealed that the suspects confessed during preliminary questioning to abducting several victims, many of whom were held in forest hideouts in Kachia and Rigina with some victims reportedly detained for extended periods and a few allegedly murdered in captivity.

Furthermore, in a disturbing revelation, one of the suspects, Abdulkadir Abubakar, reportedly admitted to executing internal members of the gang who were accused of betrayal or insubordination.

Police authorities have confirmed that the arrested individuals are now assisting security agencies in locating arms caches and tracking other members of the criminal network still at large.

“This marks a significant breakthrough in the crackdown on violent kidnapping gangs that have unleashed terror on Abuja and neighbouring communities,” the police source remarked.