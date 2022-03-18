Police apprehends 12 hoodlums for attacking Lagos Govt. officials

No fewer than 12 suspected hoodlums have been arrested by Nigerian Police for allegedly attacking Lagos State Government officials while enforcing the physical planning law and restoring the master plan for Ajao Estate in Isolo axis of the state.

As gathered, the officials were attacked by the hoodlums, who were armed with guns, machetes, cudgels and other weapons, were at 1, Robinson Gbagi Street, Ajao Estate, where they had gone to seal a fuel station, under construction, for contravening the law.

It was learnt that the hoodlums attacked the officials from Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) and the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) that stormed the community on Friday to enforce the laws.

The attack occurred when the officials mandated workers on site to stop work and were about sealing the premises for building without due approval.

In the process of carrying out the duty assigned to them by the state government, the suspects stormed the site and allegedly started shooting at the officials, forcing them to scamper for safety.

The sporadic open fire by these thugs at the officials caused mayhem in the area which made motorists, commuters and residents to panic while the officials were reported to have sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Efforts to get the Lagos Police Command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, to confirm the attack and arrest of the 12 suspect linked to the act proved abortive.

Meanwhile, the General Manager of LASPPPA, Kehinde Osinaike, condemned the incessant attack on the agents during enforcement of the law, saying the action at the site in Ajao Estate was allegedly well orchestrated attack on the government officials who were only carrying out their lawful duties by the owner.

Osinaike said that prior to the removal of the building by the officials, a stop work order had been served on the site but rather than comply with government directives, the owner broke the seal and continued with his activities.

He added that one of LASBCA operatives who was macheted on his head and shoulder had been rushed to the hospital while others who sustained various forms of injuries are presently receiving first aid.

The general manager, however, warned that government would henceforth take decisive actions against perpetrators of such heinous acts.

“Developers and owners of properties should take heed and do the right thing by getting the necessary permits before starting building construction, failure to do this will attract the full wrath of the law as Government will continue to maintain zero tolerance for illegal, unauthorized and haphazard building construction in the State.”

The manager urged residents to always cooperate with government officials and agencies including LASPPPA and LASBCA in the built environment of Lagos State, as duty is to ensure a seamless development of the State through sustainable practices in building construction.

