Police appoints two DIGs, Egbetokun topping 12 new AIGs’ list, 403 others

The Police Service Commission has appointed two Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Bello Sadiq, in charge of Zone 1 in Kano and his colleague, AIG Dandaura Mustapha, covering Zone 4 in Makurdi, to substantive rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police, just as it promoted 415 senior and junior officers, been part of decision reached by the commission during its ongoing 15th plenary session.

On promotions of other officers to new ranks, Commissioner of Police, Admin Medical, Lagos, CP Egbetokun Adeolu, topped list of newly promoted Assitant Inspector General of Police (AIGs), followed by his colleagues, Kwara State Commissioner of Police, CP Emienbo Assayomo, Welfare, Force Headquarters, CP Christiana Cookey, and Eastern Port, CP Evelyn Peterside,

It also included on the new AIGs’s list were Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday, Nasarawa State Command, CP Adesina Soyemi, CMOT, Federal Capital Territory, CP Asafa Adekunle, Kogi State Command, CP Edward Egbuka, Abia State Command, CP Janet Agbede, , Research and Development, FHQ, CP Oruebo Daso, Osun State Command, CP Olokode Olawale, as well as, Edo State Command, CP Abutu Yaro.

On the Deputy Inspectors General of police appointments, It was gathered that DIG Sadiq’s position as DIG, Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), would soon be vacant and that DIG Dandaura, has been positioned to replace the former who would be going on retirement by October.

At 15th plenary session of the commission in Abuja on Friday, it also approved 57 Assistant Commissioners of Police to Deputy Commissioners of Police including ACP Suel Gimba; ACP Mohammed Danladi; ACP Richard Gara; ACP Lasis Titilola; ACP Obuagbaka John and ACP Aliko Dankoli. Others also include; ACP Silas Bamidele Aremu; ACP Sylvester Uzoefuna; ACP Shaq Salihu; ACP Magaji Ismaila; ACP Ali Sarbi; ACP Theodore Obasi and ACP Sarah Ehindero, amongst others.

Similarly, 60 Chief Superintendents of Police were also promoted to rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police with CSP Odion Aire, CSP Garba Yaro, CSP Abayomi Oni, CSP Badamasi Musa, former DPO 9th Mile Division, Enugu, CSP Rabiu Musa and CSP Bamidele Awoniyi been on the list.

Besides, 286 Superintendents of Police were approved for rank of Chief Superintendents including: SP Joseph Eyanagho, Osun State Command; SP Oluwatoyin Adesope, Anambra State Command; SP Christopher Chiroma, SIB Sokoto; SP Ugochukwu Ijeoma, DPO Omoku, Rivers State; SP Emmanuel Nwangwu, Commander EOD Base 6 Port Harcourt; SP Moses Maku, FCT Command; SP Numan Ismaila, Bauchi State Command; SP Uchenna Noah, Commander Anambra State Special Anti Cult Squad; SP Jummai Kuforiji; SP Ugah Joseph; SP Makama Linus; SP Dahiru Ibrahim; SP Ibrahim Ignatius; SP Mohammad Bashir; SP Dorothy Igweze, Enugu state Command; SP Joseph Onaji, FCIID and SP Andrew Mgbabor, Lagos State Command, amongst others.

Meanwhile, the police service commission confirmed to had conducted promotion examinations for officers which is part of Public Service Rules 020701, 020702, 020703 and 160304, prescribing examinations as one of the conditions for promotions in the public service

Through the public service rules, Police Promotion Examination Board was set up with approval to be run ned by 11-Member Board and permitted to have representatives of the Nigeria Police Force who must not be below the rank of a Deputy Inspector General of Police.

As gathered, there would interactive meetings with Deputy Commissioners of Police on recommendations for promotions to rank of Commissioners of Police at resumption of the on going 15tth session of the service commission next week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

