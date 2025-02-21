Police alerts Ogun residents on car theft trends

The Ogun Police Command has alerted residents and car owners of new tactics thieves often adopt to steal vehicles from communities, following several reports of car theft recorded across the state.

Alerting the residents on the best preventive measures, the police disclosed that vehicle owners should ensure their cars are parked in better security and well-lit areas to prevent unauthorized movements around the property.

The law enforcement agency added that they should install anti-theft security devices, such as steering locks, tracking systems, and alarms that alert them to unauthorized contact with their vehicles.

It disclosed this after a resident, Larenwaju Adeyemi, reported that his blue Nissan Primera, with number plate LSD 290 BH, was stolen from his compound in Mosumola Mebudu, behind AM2PM on Molipa expressway in the state.

Upon receiving the report, the Ogun Police Command swiftly mobilized a team of detectives to the scene. Efforts are ongoing to recover the stolen vehicle and apprehend those responsible.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the Ogun Police Command, Omolola Odutola, who confirmed Adeyemi’s vehicle theft, stated that the new public advisory was to help residents enhance their security measures.

While urging residents to take extra precautions to safeguard their valuables, especially vehicles, the police spokesperson emphasized the importance of community vigilance in preventing such incidents.