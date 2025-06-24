29.9 C
Lagos
Tuesday, June 24, 2025
spot_img
National

Police adopts new security strategies to apprehend gunmen terrorizing Anambra

0
14

As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance security and restore public confidence, the Anambra State Police Command has rolled out new operational strategies to track down gunmen terrorizing communities across the state.

This development was triggered by a series of recent attacks linked to armed groups operating in the state, which have disrupted daily life and heightened calls for stronger security presence.

The implementation of these strategies is considered crucial for preventing further attacks, protecting residents, and ensuring that law-abiding citizens can go about their daily activities without fear.

According to the command’s Public Relation’s officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed this through a statement on Tuesday, this new approach aligns with the commissioner Ikioye Orutugu, commitment to enhance security and protect the lives of residents across the state.

In line with this, Orutugu has directed operatives across the state division to step up night patrols aimed at reinforcing the Police’s commitment to serving and protecting the community.

The CP, while addressing the Operatives, urged them to stay alert and proactive in preventing crimes and ensuring public safety.

He further charged the Operatives to Conduct patrols with diligence, respect, and courtesy and to respect the rights of the citizens.

Previous article
Police deploys drones, officers after 12 Benue passengers abductors
Next article
Israel, Iran agree bilateral ceasefire after face-off spread to Qatar

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.