Police adopts new protective measures against attacks on vulnerable public facilities, others

As a measure to prevent further attacks on public facilities and other locations across the country, the Nigerian Police has concluded plans to adopt new protective measures that would prevent further attacks in the country.

Aside from that, the Police has concluded plans to train over 400 personnel in election security management, in a bid to broaden the knowledge and operational competence of strategic officers across the state.

The plans were revealed by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Alkali Baba, during a meeting with Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, Commissioners of Police, and the Force Management Team at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

Baba hinted that some of the new strategies include special visibility policing operation, to ensure that the crime rate reduces and those planning to engage in criminal act abandon it or leave the country.

Also, he directed all strategic police managers to commence crime mapping, and massive deployment of operational and intelligence assets and manpower to vulnerable locations within their jurisdictions across the country.

The Police boss attributed the increase in crime rate to the proliferation of arms in sub-Saharan Africa which has consequently led to an increase in security threats within the nation, notably the attack on the Kuje Correctional Facility in Abuja.

He, however, acknowledged the compliance level of strategic managers in identifying vulnerabilities at custodial facilities in their respective areas, and complementing the Correctional Service in upscaling security in and around such facilities to forestall further security breaches.

On the training, the IGP noted that plans have been concluded for the commencement of the Election Security Management Workshop organized by the Force in conjunction with Solar Security and Consult Company Ltd., scheduled to commence on Thursday 4th August, 2022 with an opening ceremony/flag off at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

According to him, the workshop, which is a “train-the-trainers” programme, will hold across the six geo-political zones of the country within the month of August. Attendees will include about 400 police officers, and personnel from the Military, Department of State Services, and other security agencies who complement the police in election security management.

