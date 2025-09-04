Police adopts app for emergency response in Ogun

In a bid to modernise policing and improve public safety, the Nigeria Police has rolled out a digital platform in Ogun State to enable real-time emergency reporting and faster response from officers.

The app, known as Gateway Shield, was launched by the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and is designed to give residents swift access to security support, especially in situations where reaching a police station may be difficult.

The IGP described Gateway Shield as “a practical expression of our resolve to make security accessible, responsive, and people-centred.”

“This is not just an app; it is a lifeline. We are leveraging smart technology to eliminate barriers between the public and the police, ensuring that help is always within reach,” Egbetokun said.

In a statement issued by the Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, the initiative reflects the IGP’s unwavering commitment to modernising Nigeria’s policing architecture through technology, data utilisation, and citizen partnership.

According to the statement, “Available on the Play Store (search for Gateway Shield), the web (www.thegatewayshield.com), and through a toll-free emergency line 08000009111, the app connects users to bilingual agents at the Ogun State Police Digital Center, who swiftly process complaints and coordinate responses from the nearest police unit.

“It allows users to report incidents, track safety trends, and receive timely intervention across a range of issues — from property disputes and traffic violations to emergencies and violent crimes. It is powered by a 24/7 solar-enabled command center staffed by trained IT officers.

“The IGP’s support for the Ogun State Police Command has been consistent and strategic. In early 2025, he deployed Armoured Personnel Carriers to bolster operational readiness, following his commissioning of the modern state headquarters in 2024, with a pledge to transform the Command into a smart policing hub.

“With Gateway Shield, Ogun State becomes a model for citizen-centric security, driven by innovation anchored on trust.”