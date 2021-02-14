Report on Interest
Business

Polaris Bank offers Nigerians salary advance for Valentine’s Day

By Okorie234

Polaris Bank is offering its customers and non-customers salary advance to celebrate Valentine’s Day. According to a statement by the bank, the service is designed to provide quick funds to enhance customers’ lifestyle, and enables both existing account holders and non-account holders to access funds and get any gift they intend to give loved ones. This, according to the bank, can be done in a matter of minute of applying on the go on their smartphones.

It said the Polaris Salary Advance is a small, short-term unsecured loan that relies on the borrower having previous payroll and employment records.

The unique service, the bank said, makes fund instantly available with the no-collateral facility and can be accessed anytime and anywhere. It is available to all salary earners and can be accessed via the *833*12# USSD Smartcode platform.

A beneficiary is only required to repay out of their next pay cheque or over an agreed period, it stated.

In this season of love and sharing with treasured ones, working-class persons who desire soft credit to enable them thrill their loved ones and spouses can take advantage and get their account credited in a space of one minute.

 

