Poland turns down Nigeria’s request to airlift stranded citizens from Ukraine

The Poland Government has turned down the request by the Federal Government to airlift Nigerians that fled from Ukraine to the country after the Russian military invaded the Ukrainian territory, killing people and destroying homes and other property.

It said that the request was turned down after the Nigerian Government exceeded the allotted time approved for the airlifting of their citizens from the country.

The Polish Government had approved 4 pm on Thursday for the flights to leave but the Nigerian authorities were said to have been unable to get students and others that were stranded at the border to the airport for eventual airlifting back to the country before the set time.

As gathered, the Nigerian embassy in Poland got the evacuees to the airport at some minutes past 4 pm and the Polish airport management refused to give the flights approval to use the runway.

Confirming the development, the Nigerian ambassador to Poland, Major General Christian Ugwu (retd) said that the authorities have, however, allotted another time for the airlifting exercise.

Ugwu added: “We will endeavour to be at the airport by 5 am tomorrow to ensure that the flight leaves before 7 am that was allotted to us”.

He further attributed the delay hitches on the part of the students and other Nigerians that were not ready to leave for the airport when they were asked to board the buses.

“Since 5 am, we have been trying to gather the Nigerians that have been accommodated at different hotels and the aircraft landed at about 9 am this morning. We were able to bring them around 1:30 pm to the airport. We had some that were without any document.

“This delayed the clearance till after 4 pm. And they said that the crew cannot fly because their time has expired. They were supposed to be two aircraft even one has not taken off from the airport. And this is because of the difficulty of moving Nigerians that were stranded in Ukraine.

“Since 6 am, I have been here getting one thing or the order. Infact, it was difficult to get a landing permit for the flights.

“All those that were within our rented apartment, we have done the necessary and prepared their documents, but lately, many people are coming from different towns and some are without passports. These were some of the things that delayed the check-in time”.

