Poland president tasks Ukraine, Russia on peaceful resolution

The Polish president, Andrzej Duda, has task both the Ukrainian government and the Russian government to end the crisis between them and embrace peaceful coexistence.

Duda said that those concerned about the crisis are request that Ukraine should give in to Putin’s demands, that only Ukraine has the right to decide its future, on whether to continue the war or make peace.

He noted that if Ukraine is lost due to economic reasons or political ambitions, even if it is a centimetre off its territory, it would be a huge blow, not only for the Ukrainian nation, but for the entire Western world.

Speaking to lawmakers on Sunday, Duda disclosed that Kyiv has ruled out any peace deal that would involve its country to give back the territory which it has gained from Russia, and has dismissed all calls for a ceasefire that would involve Russian forces to remain in the territory they have occupied, which would give Moscow time to rebuild its forces.

Dadu who is the first among other foreign leaders to give a speech in person at the Ukrainian parliament since Russia’s invasion, called on international community to demand that Russia should completely withdraw from Ukrainian territory.

“Worrying voices have appeared, saying that Ukraine should give in to Putin’s demands. Only Ukraine has the right to decide about its future… nothing about you without you.”

“If Ukraine is sacrificed for economic reasons or political ambitions – even a centimetre of its territory – it will be a huge blow not only for the Ukrainian nation, but for the entire Western world.”

“I will not rest until Ukraine becomes a member of the European Union.”

Poland is a strong advocate of tough sanctions against Russia and has been vocal in its support of Ukraine of becoming a member of the European Union (EU).

