Poland orders citizens to leave Iran after U.S. threats

Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk has issued an urgent appeal for Polish citizens currently in Iran to leave the country without delay, warning that evacuation routes could close imminently amid sharply rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Tusk emphasized the critical timeframe, stating, “In a few hours, there may be no more possibility to evacuate,” according to Sky News, as fears grow over potential military escalation involving the United States and Iran.

This stark advisory follows reports that US President Donald Trump is actively considering military options against Iran’s leadership, including proposals for regime change through targeted strikes, as the administration intensifies pressure over Tehran’s nuclear and missile programmes.

The warning was delivered on Thursday, in the context of heightened US-Iran confrontation, primarily to ensure the safety of Polish nationals before any possible closure of airspace or borders due to impending conflict risks.

A Wednesday report by The Wall Street Journal, citing American and foreign officials, revealed that Trump has received multiple briefings on strike scenarios but has not yet made a final decision on military action.

Among the options under review is a weeks-long air campaign designed to “kill scores of Iranian political and military leaders” with the explicit aim of toppling the government, alongside alternatives focused on destroying Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile facilities.

CBS News reported that US military forces stand ready to launch strikes as early as Saturday, although any actual timeline would likely extend beyond the weekend, reflecting ongoing deliberations within the administration.

Trump’s national security advisers convened in the White House Situation Room on Wednesday to discuss the Iran crisis, even as the president continues to hope diplomatic efforts might persuade Tehran to abandon its enrichment and missile pursuits.

Iran has firmly rejected these demands, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi describing the country’s right to enrich uranium for civilian purposes as “inherent, non-negotiable, and legally binding.”

Omani-mediated talks in Geneva on Tuesday were deemed constructive by both sides, yet produced no significant breakthroughs, leaving the diplomatic path uncertain.

The United States has bolstered its regional presence by deploying two aircraft carrier strike groups and additional bombers to the Middle East, marking the largest American military buildup there since the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, speaking to Al Arabiya on Wednesday, accused Washington of “playing with fire” and cautioned that attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites could precipitate a nuclear disaster.

Lavrov defended Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear enrichment and attributed the current tensions to the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement during Trump’s earlier presidency.

Tensions have persisted since the 12-day Israel-Iran air war in June 2025, when the United States struck Iranian nuclear facilities, an action Tehran insists will not halt its nuclear ambitions.

With military assets repositioned and evacuation alerts sounding, international concern is mounting that the volatile standoff could rapidly spiral into a broader regional conflict in the days ahead.