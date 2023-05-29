Podium collapses on dignitaries during Kano Governor’s inauguration

The podium at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano, venue of the inauguration of Governor Kabir Yusuf, was reported to have collapsed, disrupting the ceremony for several minutes in the state.

Shortly after Yusuf’s inaugural address, it was learnt that the podium where the VIPs sat caved in while the governor was returning to his seat. The incident resulted in chaos.

The governor could not supervise the ceremonial parade, which was billed to hold after his speech.

A crowd of the Kwankwasiyyar movement, wearing the customised red cap of the group’s founder, former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, had stormed the inauguration venue in thousands to witness the event.

It was gathered that the crowd which hung on to the pillars of the podium contributed to it’s collapse during the ceremony held within the sporting facilities.

Among those on the podium when it caved it was the Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Gumel.

Supporters of the governor and other dignitaries could have sustained varying degrees of injuries but the intervention of the various security operatives, many escaped unhurt.

Aside from the podium collapse, the absence of the former governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, to handover properly to the new administration, attracted condemnation from the guest, querying his decision to stay away from the ceremony.

Also, the former governor did not present the handover note to his successor, rather, directed the former Secretary to the State Government to perform the function on his behalf.

Also, youth booed the emirs of Kano and Bichi, Aminu Bayero and Nasiru Bayero, respectively, installed by the immediate past administration in the state headed by Abdullahi Ganduje while the chaos lasted.

Security officials struggled to rescue the emirs, who were trapped in the hands of the irate mob They pelted the emirs with sachet water and stones.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

