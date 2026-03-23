Plateau youngman bags 2yrs imprisonment for stealing money, pots

A 20-year-old man from Plateau State has been sentenced to two years’ imprisonment for stealing money and household items, including cooking pots, and for insulting his mother, following his guilty plea in court.

The Jos Magistrate’s Court, under Magistrate Irene Pati, delivered the sentence after John Bawa admitted to the offences.

However, the court, in its judgment on Monday, offered him an alternative option to pay fines of N30,000 for the theft and N50,000 for the insult.

According to the prosecutor, Daniel Lengman, the complainant—Bawa’s mother, Lami—reported the matter to the Police Monitoring Unit on February 12.

Investigations revealed that Bawa had stolen N100,000 and some cooking pots, which he later sold as scrap.

“When the complainant tried to correct him, he verbally abused her,” Lengman said, adding that the offences violated the Plateau Penal Code Law.

The magistrate emphasised that the ruling serves as a deterrent against domestic theft and disrespect within households.