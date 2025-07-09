Plateau vigilantes begins reprisal attacks after bandits kill 70 members

Vigilantes in Plateau have launched retaliatory strikes against insurgents terrorizing villages and residents across the state following the brutal killing of at least 70 of their members in a recent ambush.

The victims, drawn from various vigilante groups, were caught off guard during a coordinated operation targeting bandit hideouts in Madam Forest, a dense woodland known to serve as a stronghold for criminal gangs.

Vowing not to retreat, the leader of the vigilante group, Abdullahi Hussaini, declared that their resolve remains unshaken despite the devastating losses.

Hussaini said the fight against banditry would only end if the attackers repent, are defeated, or flee the area, giving residents a sigh of relief.

“Our casualties will not stop us. We’ll keep fighting. Everyone must die one day; we won’t surrender to bandits and kidnappers,” Hussaini stated firmly.

The Guild reported yesterday that the fallen vigilantes were part of a large force mobilized to hunt down criminal elements hiding in remote parts of the region, in response to repeated attacks on their communities.

Hussaini, who took part in the deadly clash, urged Nigerians to support their cause through prayers, adding that the insecurity poses a serious threat to national peace and unity.