Plateau varsity uncovers syndicate issuing fake certificates 

The Federal University of Education, Pankshin, Plateau State, has uncovered a syndicate issuing fake results and certificates ensuring prison sentencing on the perpetrators.

The university management, after a suspicious credential was submitted at the institution, embarked on scrutinizing the certificate, after which the violators, one Friday Tunkyes and his accomplice, Harvey Ringsum, were arrested.

The duo were found culpable of the act, leading to their conviction and imprisonment on one and half year each.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the institution, Jere Ndazhaga, during a press conference in Jos on Monday, disclosed that the incident occurred in November 2025, following intelligence reports that criminal elements were circulating forged academic documents bearing the name of the institution.

Ndazhaga said that matter was escalated to the university’s security unit and later reported to the Divisional Police Office in Pankshin and the State Intelligence Department, leading to covert security operations.

“I have been overseeing the affairs of the institution for the past four months, and it is important to state clearly that the university recently uncovered a nefarious activity of a syndicate specialised in forging, faking, and altering academic results and certificates,” Ndazhaga said.

“The operation led to the arrest of Friday Tunkyes from Mikang Local Government Area on November 18, 2025, and Harvey Obed Ringsum from Mangu Local Government Area the following day.

“During the operation, numerous forged certificates of various academic qualifications and the official emboss stamp of the institution were recovered,” he added.

“The suspects were arraigned in court, found guilty, and sentenced to one and a half years’ imprisonment each. They are currently serving their sentences at a correctional facility,” he stated.

The VC termed the incident “disturbing and unacceptable”, and warned employers and organisations to always verify certificates purportedly issued by the university, stressing that the institution would not tolerate acts capable of undermining the credibility of education.

“There is no shortcut to knowledge. Every genuine certificate issued by this university represents years of academic work, character formation, and integrity.” he concluded.