Plateau varsity postpones exams indefinitely over insecurity

The University of Jos, UNIJOS, in Plateau State, has postponed its ongoing examinations indefinitely following rising security concerns in the area.

UNIJOS management cited occurrences of the recent violent attack near the institution as the reason behind the postponement, adding that decision was taken to safeguard students and staff, after the tensions made normal academic activities difficult to sustain.

In a statement issued on Monday, the institution’s Deputy Registrar for Information and Public Relations, Emmanuel Madugu, said the directive came from the Vice Chancellor after a review of the security situation at the Angwan Rukuba community.

“The Vice Chancellor has directed that all examinations earlier scheduled to take place will be rescheduled until further notice,” Madugu said.

“This step became necessary in light of the security developments around the university environment.”

The Deputy Registrar urged members of the university and the nearby community to remain cautious and avoid movements that could expose them to danger. He also advised them to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity or security breach to the university’s security unit.

Authorities in Plateau confirmed the violence after which it imposed a 48-hour curfew in the affected area, adding that several casualties and several injuries were reported among the residents.