Plateau varsity lecturer regains freedom three days after abduction

By Awoniyi Ademide

Yohanna Mallo, a lecturer at the Federal College of Education, Pankshin, Plateau, who was kidnapped by unknown gunmen, has been rescued barely four days after his abduction.

As gathered, Mallo’s rescue operation was carried out by troops of the Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), a military taskforce attached to the Nigerian Army, which operates in the northern part of the country, to tackle banditry and other security challenges.

Confirming this feat, a source revealed to newsmen on Tuesday, that the rescued lecturer has been reunited with his family following the joint effort of OPSH and other security agencies.

“The victim, Dr. Yohanna Mallo, has been safely rescued, debriefed, and reunited with his family,” the source disclosed briefly.

The source added that the troops were conducting follow-up operations to track down the fleeing suspects, who fled during the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, the Operation Safe Haven has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring safety and tackling security threats while pledging to continue safeguarding lives and maintaining stability in Plateau as well as neighboring states.

It further urged residents to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities that could assist in ongoing investigations.

Six Kwara SUBEB officials in prison over N96M fraud allegation

