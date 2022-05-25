Report on Interest
Plateau trader bags 6months imprisonment for stealing lady’s handbag

By Caleb Ijioma

An Area Court in Jos, Plateau, has sentenced an 18-year-old trader, Mohammed Ahmed to 6 months in prison for stealing a lady’s handbag. This judgment was delivered to serve as a punishment for those who would want to indulge in such criminal acts.

Information obtained by The Guild revealed that the convicts stole the handbag from the complainant’s shop which contains items valued at N29, 000 and a cash sum of N22,000.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ijuptil Thawar told the court that, the case was reported on April 24, at the ‘C’ Division Police station by one Chidimma Iheoma of Rukuba road.

The magistrate court, consisting of two magistrates, Ghazali Adam and Hyacinth Dolnaan, sentenced Ahmed on Monday but however gave him the option of a fine. The panel asked him to pay a fine of N10,000 or spend 3 months in prison. They also ordered him to pay a compensation of N25,000 or spend another 3 months in prison if he defaults.

The Guild gathered that the offense is punishable under the provisions of Section 272 of the Plateau Penal Code Law.

Caleb Ijioma 64 posts 0 comments

Caleb Ijioma is a Journalist with The Guild with years of experience. He reports on Education, Metro, and Politics, and can also jump on other news beats. He tweets at Caleb_Ijioma. You can reach out to him at [email protected]

