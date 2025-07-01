Plateau student bags death sentence for killing teacher 

A High Court sitting in Jos, Plateau State, has sentenced a final-year student of Government Science Technical College, Bukuru, Jos South Local Government Area, Odey Emmanuel, to death by hanging for the murder of a teacher, Job Dashe.

Emmanuel was convicted of culpable homicide punishable with death, contrary to Sections 188 and 189 of the Penal Code Law of Plateau State, 2017, in Charge No. PLD/J178C/2021.

Presiding over the case, Justice S J Bakfur held that the prosecution, led by the Plateau State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Philemon Daffi, represented by Chief State Counsels, Nanfe Mbap, and Solomon Deme, proved the case against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt.

According to the prosecution, the tragic incident occurred on July 30, 2022, within the premises of Government Science Technical College, Bukuru, located in Jos South Local Government Area.

On the morning of the incident, it was learnt that the deceased teacher, who was a staff member of the college, and a fellow teacher who were on duty, were supervising the serving of breakfast in the school kitchen around 9:30 a.m. and lunch around 2pm.

It was during this duty that the deceased confronted the student, Emmanuel, for violating school rules of collecting double rations.

Eyewitnesses testified that following disciplinary action from Dashe and his colleague, the student became visibly agitated and confrontational.

According to testimonies from five prosecution witnesses — comprising school staff, law enforcement officers, and medical personnel from Mercy Seat Hospital — the defendant openly threatened the deceased.

They recalled Witnesses recalled Emmanuel saying, “I shall do it, nobody will stop me,” and later declaring, “I must hurt this teacher,” while fellow students reportedly cheered him on.

In a shocking turn, Emmanuel was said to have produced a knife and stabbed Dashe in the chest, specifically near the right-hand side, forcing teachers at the scene rushed the victim to Mercy Seat Hospital, but upon arrival, doctors confirmed that Dashe had died before reaching the facility.

The defendant was subsequently arrested, charged, and arraigned before the court. During the trial, the state prosecution presented strong evidence, including medical reports, eyewitness testimonies, and police findings that corroborated the sequence of events. The defense failed to disprove the overwhelming evidence brought forward by the state.

In delivering the judgment, Bakfur noted the premeditated nature of the attack, the public setting in which it occurred, and the clear intent expressed by the defendant prior to the act. He emphasized that such acts of violence within educational institutions pose a grave threat to society and must be met with the full force of the law.

Odey Emmanuel was therefore found guilty of culpable homicide punishable with death and was sentenced to death by hanging.