Plateau State PDP Gets New Chairman

After series of controversies that trailed the resignation of former sports minister, Hon. Damishi Sango as the state chairman of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau state, a substantive chairman has been sworn in at the state party secretariat in Jos the state capital. He is Hon. Yakubu Gwott Chocho, the former caretaker committee chairman of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, who until now had gone into political oblivion since after leaving office.

Before the emergence of Hon. Chocho, the PDP had erstwhile been under the leadership of Hon. Amos Gombi, the deputy chairman whose position was challenged by Hon. Chris Hassan who also set a parallel leadership structure. The rift reached a crescendo on Monday when supporters of both factions clashed at the state Secretariat. But for the timely intervention of the security agencies, the situation would have degenerated into a violent clash.

However leaders of the party in the state led by the former Governor of Plateau State, Jonah David Jang, former deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Nasiru Mantu and former minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lt. Gen. Jeremiah Useni (rtd) have resolved to work collectively towards returning the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to power in 2023.

The trio who spoke separately recently during the PDP State Executive Committee (SEC) meeting, held at the party’s secretariat, Jos, resolved to bury their differences and salvage the Plateau people from the current hardship.

Jang, said the PDP had no reason to have lost the 2019 governorship election in the state and urged members to stop anti-party activities and resolve to work sincerely for the party. “Today is a day that we have decided to say enough is enough. We are going in for congresses, I am appealing that we must stand for the people who will stand for the truth to return PDP to power in 2023.

“I refuse to accept that there is any faction in PDP, we have agreed to resolve our in-house disagreement.’’ he said.

The new chairman Hon. Yakubu Gwott Chocho promised to lead the party in equity and fairness as the party prepares for their elective Congress, he called on all party members to bury the hatchet and put all hands on deck towards ensuring the party’s victory in all coming elections in the state.