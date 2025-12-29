Plateau sports commissioner resigns from PDP

The Plateau State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Musa Ashoms, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ashoms confirmed his decision in a formal letter, expressing gratitude to the party for the opportunity to serve and contribute to its mission, values, and electoral successes.

He stated that his resignation was based on personal reasons, without providing further details or indicating his future political plans.

The resignation, which takes immediate effect, was communicated on Monday through a written notice personally submitted to the PDP Ward Chairman in Zandi Ward, Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The letter, which included Ashoms’ official address, was also copied to the Chairman of the PDP in Jos East Local Government Area as well as the State Chairman of the party, ensuring that both local and state leadership were formally notified of his resignation.

In the letter, the commissioner wished the party well in its future endeavours but did not reveal which political party he plans to join.

Ashoms’ resignation has sparked political attention in Plateau State, given his role as a serving commissioner in the state government.