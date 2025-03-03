Plateau policeman battle for life after motorcyclists attack

A police inspector, Ikale Muhammed, has been beaten mercilessly by a mob for seizing illicit drugs and trying to take them to the station in Jos North Local Government Area, Plateau State.

Ikale, who was attached to the ‘C’ Division of the Jos Police Force, was attempting to apprehend a suspect in possession of hard drugs when the mob came after him.

As gathered, the suspect, who was in possession a bag containing illicit substances, including Indian hemp, fled the scene for Jenta Adamu area after discovering that the law enforcement officer was coming after him for a search.

Daring the Police inspector, the suspect returned with a group of motorcycle riders, who launched an attack on him while he was about to transport the recovered drugs to the station.

During the assault, Inspector Ikale Muhammed suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Bingham University Teaching Hospital for urgent medical care.

The Jos police command revealed on Monday that the attack took place early Saturday morning at Polo Roundabout, Jos North.

Meanwhile, the drugs which Inspector Ikale seized were not found when other officers arrived at the scene.

Authorities recovered a Bajaj Boxer motorcycle at the scene, while additional police units have been deployed to restore order and pursue those responsible for the attack.