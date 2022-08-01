Plateau Police, DSS, others go after eight family members’ killers

Following the recent killing of eight family members by gunmen in Plateau State, the State Governor Simon Lalong has ordered the Police, the State Security Service (DSS) and other security agencies to go after their killers.

According to the governor, the security agencies have been tasked to work with the local intelligence and ensure that those behind the attack are unraveled.

Lalong lamented over the attack on Danda Chugwi village of Vwang in Jos South Local Government where the victims were said to have been killed.

The Governor, who described the incident as callous and condemnable, directed that security forces should ensure that those behind the attack are apprehended and punished accordingly.

He said that the action of the attackers was a desperation by crises merchants to instigate disharmony, suspicion, fear and orchestrate agony among the people to promote violence.

Through a statement released on Monday, in Plateau, by Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor of Plateau State, Makut Macham, Lalong directed the State Emergency Management Agency and the Peace Building Agency to visit the area and ensure that soccur is given to those affected and the community.

The Governor further urged citizens to continue to cooperate with security agencies, the traditional institution, community leaders and others community security in order to apprehend the killers.

