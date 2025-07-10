Plateau police arraigns 22 suspects for killing wedding guests

The Plateau State Police Command has indicated its readiness to arraign 22 suspects arrested in connection with the mob action that occurred in Mangun community, Mangu Local Government Area.

The police confirmation comes nearly three weeks after the suspects allegedly perpetrated the mob attack that involved the killing of 31 wedding guests in the state.

It will be recalled that on June 21, a group of 31 wedding guests traveling from Basawa community in Zaria, Kaduna State, to Qua’an Pan LGA of Plateau State, was attacked by a mob in Mangun, resulting in the death of 13 of the travelers.

The victims reportedly lost their way and stopped to ask for directions in Mangun village when the mob attacked, killing 13 people, including women and children.

According to the command, the 22 individuals accused of lynching 31-member group of wedding guests will be arraigned in court on Thursday.

In a statement released yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Alfred Alabo, invited members of the press to witness the court proceedings taking place in the state’s High Court.

“We therefore invite all members of the press to come witness this process tomorrow at the Plateau State High Court (Court 10) after which we will move back to the Plateau State Police Command Headquarters where the CP will have a brief conference with the members of the press,” he said.

Alabo also assured that the Police Command had made logistical arrangements to support media coverage.

“A vehicle will be made available to convey the journalists from the High Court to the Command Headquarters,” he added.