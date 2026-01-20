Plateau miner bags 2yrs imprisonment for breaching trust

A 22-year-old miner, Shettu, has been sentenced to two years in prison after a court found that he misused funds entrusted to him, diverting them for personal gain.

The ruling followed Shettu’s admission of guilt to a two-count charge of breach of trust and cheating, brought against him by the police.

During the trial, prosecutor Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the complainant, Uwaisy Muhammad, reported the case on November 10, 2025, at the Nasarawa Gbong Police Station.

“The complainant entrusted the sum of N316,000 to the defendant to procure chemicals, but the money was diverted for personal use,” he said.

Delivering her judgment, Magistrate Irene Pati stated that the offences contravened relevant provisions of the Plateau Penal Code Law and emphasized that such conduct attracts strict penalties to deter similar acts and protect public trust.

Shettu was sentenced to one year in prison for breach of trust and another year for cheating, with both sentences to run concurrently.

In addition, the court imposed fines of N25,000 on each count as alternatives and ordered him to refund N300,000 to the complainant as compensation for the loss incurred.