Plateau lays former deputy governor to rest

By Julius Baba

The former deputy Governor of Plateau State and erstwhile Senator representing Plateau South in the National Assembly, Ignatius Longjan has been buried in his hometown in Kwa, Qua’anpan Local Government Area of the state.

The funeral Mass was celebrated by the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja and Administrator of Jos Archdiocese, Ignatius Ayau Kaigama, who described the late Longjan as a humble and godly man that used his opportunities in life for the benefit of others.

Kaigama urged Nigerians to emulate lifestyle of the deceased, saying he had lived a life of simplicity and also refused to be lured by the temptation of weath accumulation, arrogance and bigotry.

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, described the death of Senator Longjan as a huge loss to the State, adding that he had been a unifying factor who preached and practiced politics without bitterness, betrayal and vendetta.

Lalong called for politicians in the state to use the death of Senator Longjan as a period for looking beyond personal and group interests, but into putting the general interest of the state on front burner of affairs.

He said “our late father demonstrated that in politics, you can serve with dignity, humility and vision without necessarily making others look bad or truncating their interests. We have a duty to work for peace, development and progress of Plateau State as well as unite our people”.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who was in attendance with other dignitaries, eulogised the late Senator who he described as a thankful and contented man throughout his lifetime.

Lawan stated that the late Longjan would be greatly missed because he was a pillar of strenght and demonstrated maturity and wisdom in responding to national issues on floor of the red chamber.

Lalong later led other dignitaries to Kwa, in Qua’anpan Local Government Area, the home town of late Senator Longjan where the deceased’s body was finally interred and expressed appreciation to all those who mourned with the State and had made sacrifices to give him a befitting farewell.