Plateau lawmaker regains freedom 24hrs after abduction

A serving member of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Laven Jacob, who was reportedly abducted by a group of armed men suspected to be bandits, has regained freedom from his captors.

Although details regarding his release remain unclear, Jacob, who represents the Panshin South constituency in the Plateau Assembly, is said to have reunited with his family in good health.

The lawmaker returned home barely 24 hours after armed men abducted him from his residence in Angwan Kagji, Jos North Local Government Area.

Confirming his release on Wednesday, Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Kwarpo Sylvanus, said the lawmaker is safe and back with his family, but did not disclose whether a ransom was paid for his release.

“We are thankful that Hon. Jacob has returned home alive. Whether ransom was paid or not is not our priority right now. What matters is that he is back with us,” he told reporters.

Sylvanus explained that Jacob is in good health, stressing that the incident should serve as a wake-up call for communities across Plateau State.

“Residents must remain vigilant and report suspicious movements around their neighbourhoods. Security is not only the duty of the government but a collective responsibility,” he added.

He further praised the efforts of security operatives while urging more community-driven solutions to tackle rising insecurity.

“We will continue to support legislation that strengthens Plateau’s security architecture. Citizens deserve to live without fear,” he said.