Plateau gunmen attack death toll hits 28

The death toll from a gunmen attack in the Angwan Rukuba axis of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State has risen to 28, following the recovery of additional bodies during search operations by residents and security personnel.

Initial reports had put the number of casualties at 12, but the figure increased as more bodies were discovered in the aftermath of the attack.

The development has heightened tension within the community, as authorities continue to assess the full scale of the incident.

Eyewitnesses and local sources said victims were found in different parts of the neighbourhood, indicating that the attackers may have struck multiple locations.

Residents reported that many people fled their homes in panic as gunshots rang out across the area.

Search and recovery efforts continued overnight into Monday, with more bodies discovered in nearby areas, raising fears that the death toll could rise further.

Security operatives have since been deployed to restore calm, while a joint operation has been launched to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attack.

Meanwhile, the state government has imposed a curfew in the affected local government area as part of measures to restore order and prevent further violence.