Plateau Govt. shots down schools over insecurity

The Plateau State Government has been reported to have shut down no fewer than eight schools indefinitely in Wase Local Government over persistent attacks by bandits in the state.

Schools affected were LEA Primary School, Pinau community; LEA Primary School, Gumbi; LEA Primary School in Bangalala community, as well as the LEA Primary School in New Zak community.

Other schools shut down were in Sanfio and Dogo Ruwa communities, as well as the primary school located in Yaje Lawal community in the same Wase council.

The Chairman, Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board, Prof. Mathew Sule, confirmed the shutting down of these schools due to insecurity in communities where they were located.

Sule said that the government strategy was to shut down the schools pending when security agencies would have wiped out the bandits terrorizing residents in the state.

Sule said, “Yes, it is true. In about five schools in Wase communities, learning isn’t taking place there right now because of the security challenge we are having in those communities.

“The children did not sit for exams last term on account of what was happening because we had to close down the schools before we ended the third term and the affected schools are yet to be reopened. So, we are waiting for the situation to improve before the children can be brought back to the affected schools. But we have asked that the children be moved to safer areas where there are schools to enable them to continue with their education.”

Also, the spokesman for the Military Task Force, Operation Safe Haven, in charge of maintaining peace in the state, Capt. Oya James, said everything was being done to address the security problem in Wase and other parts of the state.

James said, “As I’m talking with you now, troops of Operation Safe Haven are still there in Wase for clearance operation. Even last week, we had an airstrike in that same Wase. So, we are doing our best to address this problem of banditry in Wase LGA.”

The Military spokesman appealed to the people to assist the task force and other security agents with timely information about the activities of the terrorists to enable them to perform their duties.

“All we need from the communities is timely information given the nature of banditry which is not conventional warfare. What they (bandits) do is attack their target in the communities and disappear within a short time. Because of this, we have given out numbers for the people to call anytime they notice the presence of the bandits in their communities so that the security agents can act accordingly. So, we need the cooperation of the communities in this regard to enable us to defeat the bandits,” the military spokesman said.

