Plateau Govt. sets up panel to probe VIO misconduct

The Plateau State Commissioner for Transport, Davou Jatau, has inaugurated an independent committee to investigate allegations of misconduct and excesses by officials of the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO), in a move aimed at promoting transparency and protecting citizens’ rights.

Jatau said the decision followed growing public complaints of harassment, misconduct, and overzealous enforcement by some VIO personnel, stressing that while the agency plays a critical role in ensuring road safety, its officials must operate within legal and ethical standards.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony held yesterday, the commissioner highlighted the importance of the transport sector to the state’s economic growth and social stability.

He said the committee would thoroughly examine petitions, investigate specific incidents, identify systemic lapses, and recommend corrective measures, adding that it has been given two weeks to submit its report.

“The transport sector is a pillar of our economy, and the Vehicle Inspection Office plays a crucial role in ensuring road safety. Yet, recent complaints have brought to light concerns over misconduct, harassment, and overzealous enforcement by some officials,” he said. “It is our duty to investigate these allegations thoroughly, fairly, and transparently.”

The committee is chaired by Istifanus Diman, Director of Internal Audit at the Ministry of Transport, with Philip Nietmuop Dashak of the Ministry of Justice serving as secretary.

Other members include Yilrep Fomwul, representing a civil society organisation; Ana Mwantok, Director of the Vehicle Inspection Office; and Polycarp Auta, Chairman of the Plateau State Correspondents Chapel.

Jatau clarified that the investigation should not be seen as a condemnation of the VIO but as an opportunity to strengthen professionalism, improve operational standards, and enhance public confidence in the agency.

He urged members of the public to cooperate with the committee by providing credible information, noting that constructive engagement is essential for meaningful reform.

The commissioner also reassured both the public and VIO officials of the government’s commitment to implementing practical reforms based on the committee’s findings, including improved training, stronger discipline, and fair enforcement of traffic laws.

He reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and effective oversight of government institutions, describing the committee’s inauguration as a significant step toward restoring public trust in the transport sector.