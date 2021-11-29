Plateau Govt. reinforces security around prisons after Jos attacks

As a measure to prevent another attack on public facilities across Plateau, the State Governor, Simon Lalong, has condemned the attack on the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Jos, the state capital and has started reinforcing security around all Custodial facilities.

Lalong said that the government would work with the Federal Government in every possible way to ensure that all correctional facilities within Plateau were protected from such any fresh attacks.

The governor aside boosting security around the custodial centres, efforts have been intensified to make the state unconducive for criminals by sustaining the proactive measures adopted against all criminal enterprises.

While describing the sad event as one too many in the nation’s correctional system, Lalong said it was high time a wholistic approach was applied towards bringing such attacks and jailbreaks to an end.

According to him, these moves would further guarantee the safety of inmates, correctional officers, and the larger society from criminals that have choose to attack the very essence of Nigeria’s legal system by disrupting law and order.

The governor disclosed these through a statement made available to newsmen on Monday by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Simon Macham, just as he awaits a full report of the incident.

Meanwhile, the Governor has asked the citizens of the State to remain calm and go about their legitimate duties with utmost vigilance by reporting any suspicious activity to security agencies for prompt and decisive action.

Parts of the statement reads: “Lalong while condemning the unfortunate incident however praised the gallantry of officers and men of the Jos Custodial Centre who rose to the occasion to thwart the plans of the criminals whose mission was to facilitate the escape of inmates and also cause destruction to the facility. “Lalong also praised the quick reaction of other security agencies including the Police, Operation Safe Haven, DSS, NSCDC, and Operation Rainbow who responded swiftly to the situation and took charge of the general area leading to the entrapment of the assailants as well as the arrest of fleeing inmates”.

