Plateau Govt. recruits 1,450 community policemen to boost security

The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has reinforced security in the state for the yuletide. recruiting 1,450 personnel of Operation Rainbow, the state’s security outfit.

Mutfwang selected the intelligence officers from the 17 local government areas of the state, cutting across faiths and ethnic backgrounds to ensure efficiency.

The governor’s decision was disclosed through a statement released by the Director of Press to the state government, Gyang Bere, on Thursday in Jos, the state capital.

While felicitating with the people of Plateau State, he urged residents to go about the celebrations without fear, stating that measures had been put in place to ensure tighter security for the people of the state.

“As part of proactive measures to enhance security during the Yuletide and beyond, the state government has commissioned 1,450 trained and patriotic personnel of Operation Rainbow.

According to the governor, the newly recruited officers have the task of providing early warning signals to security agencies to enable swift response to emerging threats.

“The state government has concluded arrangements with the Nigerian Air Force for aerial surveillance using helicopters throughout the Christmas period,” the statement added.

It said the measure would ensure prompt response to distress calls in rural and hard-to-reach communities.

“The governor extended his felicitations on behalf of his family, the Plateau State Government, and the peace-loving people of the state to Christians worldwide, wishing them a peaceful, joyous, and spiritually fulfilling Christmas celebration”.