Plateau Govt. records 460 HIV deaths in 2024

The Plateau State Government has disclosed that it recorded 2,786 new cases of HIV infections and 460 people living with the disease died in 2024.

It stated that 51,370 persons were living with HIV infections in the state as of September 2025, comprising 14,001 males and 33,055 females.

According to him, 47,056 adults and 1,835 children were currently receiving antiretroviral therapy (ART) to avoid the further spread of the disease in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Nicholas Ba’amlong, disclosed this on Monday in Jos at an event to commemorate the 2025 World AIDS Day, marked globally on December 1, with the theme “Overcoming Disruption: Sustaining Nigeria’s HIV Response.”

The commissioner explained that 98,403 persons were screened between January and September 2025, out of which 1,910 tested positive.

Ba’amlong noted that there had been progress in the prevention of mother-to-child transmission, adding that 30,743 pregnant women were tested within the period, and 39 who tested positive had been linked to care.

He said the state had expanded HIV testing services to more than 900 health facilities and intensified awareness on prevention and treatment.

The commissioner called for stronger community engagement, improved access to healthcare, and increased investment in research and innovation to sustain progress against the disease.

He commended Governor Caleb Mutfwang for approving funds used to procure HIV dual test kits, which he said had been distributed to health facilities across the state.

Ba’amlong also lauded development partners for supporting the delivery of quality healthcare services.

Similarly, the executive director of the Plateau AIDS Control Agency (PLACA), Esther Turaki, said the state had achieved a viral load suppression rate of 92 per cent as of June 2025.

Turaki described the HIV Domestic Resource Mobilisation and Sustainability (DRMS) Strategy as a critical initiative aimed at standardising and scaling existing efforts while introducing innovative financing mechanisms.

According to her, the strategy sets out a clear plan for mobilising new domestic resources by identifying funding sources, annual targets and key actions required for implementation.

She applauded Mutfwang for his sustained support of the agency.

The keynote address was delivered by Chris Isichei, who urged governments to reduce reliance on donor funding and establish a dedicated HIV funding bank as external support continues to decline.

He also encouraged the Plateau State government to integrate HIV and AIDS treatment into the state’s health insurance scheme.