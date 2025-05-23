Plateau Govt. lifts ban on mining, approves 159 firms’ operation requests

The Plateau State Government has officially lifted the suspension imposed on mining operations, ending a five months ban declared to reform the sector, curb illegal and unsafe practices in the state.

To kick start business in the sector, the government approved the requests of 159 operators who had appealed to the government to grant operational approval to mine in the sites across the state.

Lifting the ban on Friday, the Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, revealing that the cleared entities include six mining license holders, 15 small-scale mining leaseholders, 15 exploration licensees, five artisanal and small-scale mining permit holders, one quarry leaseholder, and 118 tin sheds or buying centers.

Announcing this during a press briefing held inside the Old Government House in Jos, the state capital, the governor emphasized that the suspension, enforced through Executive Order 001 of 2025, was necessary to restore order, enhance security, and protect vulnerable communities from exploitation and environmental degradation.

“This decision was not made lightly. It was a necessary intervention to halt the disturbing trend of unsafe and illegal mining, including the involvement of underage children, which threatened the safety, education, and dignity of our people.”

The governor highlighted the historic significance of mining in Plateau State and reiterated his administration’s commitment to building a mining sector that is fair, secure, and beneficial to all stakeholders, including local communities.

He announced that a Technical Committee of credible experts had been tasked with developing a framework for sustainable mining in compliance with the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act, 2007, and its 2011 regulations.

“The Committee has made significant progress. Only those operators who have passed the rigorous screening process have been cleared to resume operations. The list of compliant operators will be published, and all others must stay away from mining sites.”

He also issued a stern warning that any buying center found sourcing minerals from unauthorized operators or underage miners will face immediate sanctions, including arrest and prosecution.

In a move to further formalize and secure the mining ecosystem, the state government will soon initiate the formation of cooperatives for artisanal miners. Training programs on safe and sustainable mining practices are also planned, along with the establishment of a Gemstone Skills Acquisition Centre aimed at empowering local youths with modern mining skills.

The governor expressed deep appreciation to Plateau citizens, the media, and security agencies for their patience, cooperation, and enforcement support during the period of suspension.

“Together, we are laying the groundwork to end illegal, exploitative, and hazardous mining activities that have contributed to insecurity and stunted development in our state,” Governor Mutfwang said. “Let me be clear—the ban remains in place for all non-compliant operators. Only those cleared by the Committee are allowed to resume operations.”

The administration reiterated its commitment to a transparent and inclusive mining sector that safeguards lives, preserves the environment, and promotes long-term prosperity for Plateau State.