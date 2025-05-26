Plateau Govt. approves ₦2bn to boost food security

Determined to ensure food security in Plateau State, the Government has released ₦2 billion as counterpart funding for the implementation of the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP).

The state government stated that the funds allocated for the project aimed to boost agribusiness and improve rural infrastructure to boost food production in the state.

The Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, who disclosed this on Monday in Jos while inaugurating construction works on three Agro-Logistic Centres across the state, disclosed that the projects would be site in Mangu, Shendam, and Bassa Local Government Areas.

“It took considerable financial engineering to assemble these funds. It is not easy to just release ₦2 billion given the current scarce resources.

“But because of the importance and impact of the project on our people, we took the bold step and released the funds. This project began in 2021, but when we assumed office in 2023, nothing had been done, so we started afresh”, he added.

Mutfwang emphasized that his administration had created new laws and special agencies to support the project’s smooth implementation. He urged local government chairmen, traditional rulers, and community members to take ownership of the project and ensure contractors deliver quality work.

“We cannot spend huge money and not get value for money; I will never agree to any contractor cutting corners,” he said. “We want to build roads that will last. Since this project is rural-based and aimed at harnessing the abundant resources found on the Plateau, we will continue to support it to achieve the desired objectives.”

The governor further assured Plateau residents of his commitment to serve them diligently and accountably, regardless of political or religious affiliations.

Earlier, the National Coordinator of RAAMP, Aminu Mohammad, commended the Plateau State Government for its dedication to the project.

Mohammad, who was represented by Salisu Abubakar, noted that the project is being implemented in 19 states with support from the World Bank and Agence Française de Development (AFD). He also highlighted that Plateau is rated first among benefitting states in terms of implementation.

“This is a bold declaration of our shared commitment to improving the livelihood of smallholder farmers, strengthening the agricultural value chain, and promoting rural economic growth,” he stated.

The RAAMP Coordinator in Plateau State, Daniel Temsen, added that the project has already constructed 331 kilometres of roads and 45 drainage systems across rural communities. He expressed gratitude to the governor for releasing the counterpart funds and urged contractors to complete the projects according to specifications.

The event marks a significant milestone in Plateau State’s efforts to develop rural infrastructure and empower farmers to access better markets for their produce.