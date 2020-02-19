Plateau Governor inaugurates 18-man committee on Community Policing

By News Desk

Worried by the continued attacks on communities by Fulani herdsmen in Plateau State, the Governor, Simon Lalong, has inaugurated an 18-member technical committee to formulate a concise community policing framework that can address the state insecurity.

Lalong, while inaugurating the technical committee on Wednesday, tasked the members to evolve new grassroots inclined strategies that would curtail the activities of criminals in the state.

He said the committee must develop a community policing model suitable for the state and that which it implementation would align, complement and strengthen the homegrown security outfit, “Operation Rainbow” and other community security outfits in the state.

He said its duties were also to determine the organisational structure of community policing in the state, “in terms of its composition and roles at the state, local government, district and community levels.

“Outline and suggest funding modalities to ensure sustainability of the framework. To develop a clear and coherent framework and guidelines for the operation of community policing in Plateau.

“To come up with any other recommendations that will ensure the effective implementation of community policing as a credible alternative to the conventional security approaches to the problem of insecurity in Plateau state,” the Governor said.

The governor, while urged the committee to be diligent, objective and consider Plateau residents’ welfare, assured that the state would provide the committee with necessary assistance to perform its assignment effectively.

Lalong, who vowed to strengthen the security architecture of Plateau to protect residents’ lives and properties, gave the committee one month to submit its report.

He said: “Many states are looking up to Plateau as a role model for the implementation of community policing, so we must not let them down”.

The Governor had earlier organised a peace and security dialogue on Feb. 4, with the theme, ‘Domestication of Community Policing in Plateau: Exploring Indigenous Options’ to chart ways on adopting community policing in line with the state’s indigenous peculiarities.

The communique issued at the end of the dialogue recommended the establishment of a technical committee to harmonise presentations, evolve a more sustainable Community Policing framework and called for the strengthening of Operation Rainbow.

In his response, the Chairman of the Committee and Attorney General of the state, Chrisanthus Ahmadu, assured the Governor of their commitment to deliver on the committee’s mandate.

The governors of the North-Central states, in their recent meeting with the Inspector-General of Police(IGP) agreed on adopting Community Policing to address security challenges in their various domains. Chairman of the State Traditional Council, the Gbong Gwom Jos, Jacob Gyang Buba,the Commissioner of Police, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Jama’atul Nasrul Islam (JNI), and the Plateau Youth Council are among key members of the committee.