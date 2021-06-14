Plateau Gov. tasks residents on intelligence gathering after gunmen attack

Following killing of twelve persons by some unknown gunmen in Plateau State yesterday, the State Governor, Simon Lalong, has tasked resident across the state on intelligence gathering and develop an interest in happenings around them saying such would help the government and security agencies in preventing further attacks on the resident.

He noted that aside from intelligence gatherings, the residents should also endeavour to work in unison by increasing group surveillance in their communities as part of measures aimed at forestalling gunmen attacks across the state.

The governor who condemned the killing of twelve innocent citizens in Sabon Layi, Kuru in Jos South Local Government Area, urged the citizens to collaborate more than ever in supporting the government initiatives through intelligence gathering.

Speaking on Monday when he visited some communities attacked by gunmen in Jos South Local Government Area of the state, the governor who was represented by Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Danladi Atu, assured that his administration would do all within its power to root out all kidnappers and gunmen from the state.

According to him, citizens must increase surveillance and intelligence gathering as well as collaborate with security agencies to foil such attacks which are carried out in a hit and run fashion by criminals who are bent on disturbing the peace of the state.

“These unprovoked and isolated attacks on soft targets must be stopped at all cost, as the government will never allow few criminal elements to create fear in the hearts of the citizens.

“Irrespective of the motives behind the killings, the government is treating it as a purely criminal activity and has directed security agencies to swiftly investigate, pursue, and arrest the perpetrators who must face justice.

“The government is injecting more equipment into the security apparatus to enhance their rapid response in crime prevention and investigation,” the statement added.

However, the governor later held a meeting with Gwom Rwei Kuru District, Da Patrick Mandung community and youth leaders as well as the Management Committee Chairman, Jos South Local Government Area, Hon. Gideon Danderen.

During the meeting, the stakeholders pledged to intensify intelligence gathering and fully cooperate with security agencies in unravelling those behind the killings.

They said despite the ugly incident, the spirit of the people would never be broken and their hospitality and tolerance would not change as they remain a peaceful community who embrace all people irrespective of their backgrounds and harbour no grudge against anyone.

