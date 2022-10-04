Plateau Gov. reshuffles cabinet, swears in seven commissioners

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has reshuffled the cabinet after swearing in seven new commissioners to replace those who resigned to pursue their political careers ahead of 2023 election in the state.

In the cabinet reshuffle, he moved Victor Lapan from the Ministry of Youth and Sports to Works while Gyang Musa was redeployed from the Ministry of Science and Technology to Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs.

Also, the governor directed Dan Hirkop to immediately leave the Ministry of Higher Education for Budget and Planning.

The governor, who announced the redeployment after performing the swearing-in ceremony for the new appointees in Jos, the state capital, said that the reshuffling was to ensure that all appointees operate in ministries where they have the expertise to work effectively for the state.

On the new appointees, Lalong stressed that they were selected on their personal achievements, records of service, as well as support to the APC-led rescue administration over the years.

The new appointees were Prof. Barnerd Matur was deployed to the Ministry of Higher Education, Peter Inbutuk would be heading the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Planning, and Cecilia Yilkorah would be piloting the Ministry of Culture, Hospitality, and Tourism.

Others were Benjamin Jang who has been asked by the governor to resume at the Ministry of Science and Technology, Tehlkuk Pingwai was appointed as commissioner for Lands and Survey, Elisha Shehu to the Ministry of Environment, and Daniel Dalyop was deployed to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

He charged the new commissioners and most especially the old ones to do more in propagating the achievements of the administration through the media as well as community and social platforms.

While warning the new appointees not to work against APC and the people of the state, Lalong expressed dissatisfaction with commissioners and other aides for not promoting the achievements of the administration within their areas of jurisdiction.

He alleged that some of the appointees do not even defend the government’s records in the face of desperate propaganda and attacks by the opposition to deceive the public that the APC Government has not done anything.

“This must change from now henceforth as we are facing elections where our records should give us an advantage during the campaigns. I shall be monitoring the propagation of our achievements by the MDAs more closely and also ascertain the passion, loyalty, or commitment of each appointee to this administration. We have so many achievements to talk about and put the records straight about the successes of our Rescue Administration and indeed that of the APC at the Federal level.

“This is because we are on the verge of another general election, and your performance will impact the fortunes of the Government and the ruling party in the elections. I expect that you will give your best within this short time to prove the point that you were not appointed out of mere sentiments but because you have a lot of value to bring to the table. Let me reiterate that you were all chosen based on merit and on the strength of your records of selfless service and passion to improve the lives of the people”.

“You should remember that you have been brought into Government at such crucial time to serve and not be served. This appointment is not a promotion to self-aggrandizement or a window for corruption, mismanagement or waste of public resources. Anyone found to be working against the public interest or at cross purposes with the mandate and vision of the Rescue Administration will be shown the way out. You must project our party the APC at all levels as anything short of that will not be accepted”.

“You are coming on board at the twilight of this administration when we have just about 8 months to complete our mandate. Indeed you are coming into office at the most crucial time for the state. At this time, we are tidying up our projects and programmes to complete the fulfillment of our campaign promises.

“This means that you have to hit the ground running and catch up fast to enable you effectively deliver. While we are continuing with ongoing projects and carrying out new initiatives, the largest attention of the Government at this time is devoted towards the completion of projects which will be commissioned in the coming months.

“Already, we have many of them that are fully completed and others almost completed in various sectors ready for commissioning. I expect you will liaise with the bureaucrats in your MDAs to ensure that you get acquainted with the progress so far”.

Responding on behalf of those sworn in, Matur thanked the Governor for finding them worthy to be appointed out of many qualified citizens of Plateau State.

He said they will put in their best to serve the people and ensure that the vision and mandate of the Lalong APC Rescue Administration is realised.

