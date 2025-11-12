Plateau Gov. presents N914bn as 2026 budget

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has presented a proposed budget of ₦914.86 billion for the 2026 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly, with a strong focus on infrastructure renewal, economic recovery, and improved citizen welfare.

The budget was presented in line with constitutional provisions requiring the executive to submit annual fiscal estimates to the legislature for scrutiny and approval.

While presenting the appropriation bill to state lawmakers at the House of Assembly complex in Jos on Wednesday, Mutfwang described the 2026 spending plan as a roadmap for a “renewed and prosperous Plateau.”

He explained that the proposed budget represents a significant increase compared to the previous year’s estimate, reflecting his administration’s determination to consolidate ongoing projects and initiate new ones that will boost productivity and development across the state.

According to the governor, the 2026 fiscal plan prioritizes capital investment in road construction, healthcare, education, agriculture, and youth empowerment, while also strengthening security and governance systems to sustain peace and stability.

Mutfwang appealed to the legislators for a speedy consideration and passage of the budget to enable timely commencement of implementation in the new year.

“This budget is designed to fast-track development and ensure that every sector of our state feels the impact of governance,” he said.

After his presentation, the Speaker, Gabriel Dewan, commended the governor for his commitment to transparency and inclusivity in governance, assuring that the Assembly would thoroughly scrutinize the budget and ensure its passage in line with legislative standards.

The 2026 appropriation bill, tagged “Budget of Renewed Hope and Consolidation,” underscores the government’s plan to stimulate economic growth, enhance internally generated revenue, and attract investment to the state.

With the presentation of the ₦914 billion proposal, the Plateau State Assembly is expected to begin detailed deliberations, including sectoral hearings and committee reviews, before passing it into law.