Plateau Gov. leaves PDP over political vision

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing the need for an alternative political platform to better serve the state.

The resignation was communicated through a letter personally signed by the governor and addressed to the PDP Chairman of his Ampang West Ward, Dasjak Sunday Longyol.

The governor explained that the current political landscape, together with his dedication to effective leadership and service delivery, prompted him to seek a political platform more in line with his vision.

In the letter, which was officially received and acknowledged by the ward leadership, Mutfwang expressed gratitude to the PDP for the opportunity it provided him to participate in the democratic process.

According to him, “I sincerely appreciate the PDP for providing me the political platform to participate in the democratic process. I also appreciate the support of party leaders, members, and supporters at all levels during my time in the party, and I remain grateful for the trust reposed in me.

“Given the realities of the moment, and guided by my commitment to purposeful leadership, clarity of direction, and service delivery, I am compelled to seek an alternative political platform. Please accept the assurances of my highest regards.”