Plateau Gov. imposes curfew indefinitely after 22 travellers’ murder

Following the ongoing clashes in JOS and it’s environs that resulted in murder of over 22 travellers, the State Governor, Simon Lalong, has imposed 12 hours curfew on three councils to additional deaths and destruction of property across the state.

Lalong said that daily activities in Jos North, Bassa and Jos South Local Governments would commence at 6am and end 6pm and that anyone found before and after these time would be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

According to the governor, the curfew shall remain in place subject to further review by the State Security Council for the state.

Lalong, in a statement released on Sunday, stated that the move was to prevent some residents that had threatened to attack individuals and private facilities, as well as public property across the troubled region. He said: “All citizens are therefore directed to abide by the directive to enable security personnel maintain law and order in the affected areas and deal with those attempting to foment trouble by taking advantage of the situation to perpetrate crime. “The Government will continue to monitor the unfolding situation and take further necessary measures to ensure the safety of lives and properties. “While I deeply sympathize with the families of those who lost their loved ones, and those injured in the unfortunate event, I call for calm and appeal to our citizens to avoid any action or utterances that will further inflame the situation”, he added. The governor, meanwhile, cautioned residents against attributing the attack and murder of the travellers some tribe, saying this is purely a criminal conduct and should not be given any ethnic or religious colouration. “Let us continue to be vigilant and be security conscious and do everything possible to sustain n peace and security of the State”, Lalong said.

It would be recalled that the 22 Muslims worshippers were reported to have been killed and 14 others suffering different degrees of injuries after their buses were attacked by irate youths in the Rukuba area of Jos, Plateau State.

The victims, who were in a convoy of five buses from Bauchi to the Ikare axis of Ondo State, where they had gone to attend an annual Islamic programme, Zikr prayer, were said to have been caught in the web of crisis that broke out in Jos after gunmen attacked some residents.

As gathered, the deceased and injured victims were returning from Bauchi on Saturday at about 09:00 am when they were attacked by the youths that allegedly mistaken them for the gunmen that were identified as Fulani herdsmen.

It was learnt that efforts by the travellers to pacify the angry youths, that had earlier blocked the road over recent attacks and killing of locals by suspected herder militiamen in Bassa local government area of the state, proved abortive.

