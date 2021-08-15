Plateau Gov. imposes curfew indefinitely after 22 travellers’ murder

It would be recalled that the 22 Muslims worshippers were reported to have been killed and 14 others suffering different degrees of injuries after their buses were attacked by irate youths in the Rukuba area of Jos, Plateau State.
The victims, who were in a convoy of five buses from Bauchi to the Ikare axis of Ondo State, where they had gone to attend an annual Islamic programme, Zikr prayer, were said to have been caught in the web of crisis that broke out in Jos after gunmen attacked some residents.
As gathered, the deceased and injured victims were returning from Bauchi on Saturday at about 09:00 am when they were attacked by the youths that allegedly mistaken them for the gunmen that were identified as Fulani herdsmen.
It was learnt that efforts by the travellers to pacify the angry youths, that had earlier blocked the road over recent attacks and killing of locals by suspected herder militiamen in Bassa local government area of the state, proved abortive.