Plateau Gov. heads to Supreme Court after sack ruling

The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has described as a temporary setback, the verdict of an Appeal Court which sacked him as governor of the state, disclosing that plans have been concluded to approach the apex court to reclaim his victory.

Mutfwang stated that the Appeal court decision won’t deter him from repositioning the state on the path of unity, peace and progress.

In a statement through his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, the governor stressed that he believed the apex court would allegedly correct the anomaly made by the appellate court on Sunday.

The governor admonished citizens of the state and supporters of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to remain calm and assured them that as God remains on the throne, his mandate will be preserved and protected.

The governor said he has instructed his legal team to file an appeal at the Supreme Court.

“He expressed strong optimism that the mandate overwhelmingly given to him by the people of Plateau State would be restored, as he has instructed his legal team to file an appeal at the Supreme Court,” the statement partly read.

Meanwhile, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state have rolled our drums to celebrate the verdict of the appellate court that sacked Mutfwang.

Party faithful gathered in some areas of the Tudun Wada Ring Road of the Jos North Local Government Area of the state on Sunday to express their joy with musical instruments blasting danceable tunes.

In her ruling on Sunday, the lead Justice, Elfrieda Williams-Dawodu, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a Certificate of Return to the candidate of the APC, Nentawe Goshwe.

Justice Williams-Dawodu set aside the judgment of the Tribunal which affirmed the election of Governor Mutfwang, describing it as highly incompetent.

According to the court, the decision of the tribunal to dismiss the petition filed by the APC and its candidate on the ground that the duo had no business meddling in the affairs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on which platform Mutfwang was elected is in breach of Section 177 of the 1999 Constitution as amended and Section 134 (C) of the Electoral Act.

