Plateau Gov. gives appointees seeking elective offices Feb. 28 to resign

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has ordered Commissioners and other appointees under his administration, who were seeking public offices ahead of the 2023 election, to tender their resignation before February 28, 2022.

Lalong said that the need for the resignation was to prevent distractions for the government and to allow those that would be committed to ensuring the administration fulfil its promises to the public.

Through a memo signed and released on behalf of the governor by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Danladi Atu, the governor directed public officer holders wishing to contest the 2023 election to resign on or before 28th February 2022.

The memo signed by the Guild reads: “As the count down to 2023 general election draws nearer and in the face of the heightened political activities. It has become necessary for the government to provide a level playing ground for all political actors, especially those in government to exercise their fundamental human rights.

“Consequently, I am to bring it to the notice of all public officers occupying offices under this administration that those interested or nursing political ambitions to contest for the forthcoming 2023 general election to please honourably resign their appointment on or before 28th February 2022.”

It added that the essence was to reduce to the barest minimum political distractions in governance and to enable such concerned public officers to focus on their aspirations.

Following the announcement, the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Sunday Biggs, has indicated his interest to become the governor’s successor

Speaking with newsmen on Saturday, Biggs, who has served the state government in various capacities appreciated his supporters as groups and individuals motivating him to contest for the governorship of the state, adding the calls were indications that the people found him capable to deliver and further strengthen the dividends of democracy on ground.

According to him, his decision to contest was no longer a rumour or insinuation adding he has made up his mind to contest for the number one seat and praying for God guidance.

“My aspiration to contest for the gubernatorial ticket of All Progressive Congress in Plateau State is no longer a rumour or insinuation. I have made up my mind, except if the parameters change, I am interested in the race. Though only God knows tomorrow, as of now yes, I am contesting and we are projecting that God will sanction it.

“Also, we have not foreclosed consultation with stakeholders and other interest groups both within and outside the state, we are forging ahead because this is a project which touches the lives of our people,” he said.

The gubernatorial aspirant said he is not new to the politics of the state by his long years of meritorious service in the Plateau State Civil Service especially as the Director of Protocol and now Permanent Secretary Government House.

