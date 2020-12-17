JUST IN: Plateau Gov. enters quarantine mode after testing COVID-19 positive 

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has gone into isolation after testing coronavirus positive, following a test conducted on him and members of his family to ascertain their status.

As gathered, results of the COVID-19 test conducted on the family proved that Lalong had contracted the virus while members of his family tested negative for coronavirus.

The outcome of the COVID-19 test conducted on Lalong made him the third governor after his Lagos counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to embark on self-isolation under second wave of the virus in the country.

Lalong’s COVID-19 virus status was confirmed in a statement released on Thursday by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Simon Macham.

Macham added that the governor was asymptomatic and has gone into isolation to prevent the virus spread in the state while his close aides were being tested to ascertain their status.

He further disclosed that the governor would henceforth work from home during the period of treatment while all state matters requiring his physical presence would be handled by the Deputy Governor.

The statement reads: “The Governor uses the opportunity to urge all citizens of Plateau State to observe all COVID-19 protocols as the pandemic is still prevalent.

“He advises citizens to apply all precautionary measures, especially during the festive period by avoiding large gatherings, using facemasks, washing hands with soap and water, and adhering to personal hygiene measures”.