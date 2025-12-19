Plateau Gov. educates farmers on modern farming benefits

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has urged farmers across the state to embrace modern agricultural practices, cooperative farming, and mechanisation to boost productivity, create jobs, and unlock the full economic potential of agriculture.

Mutfwang said embracing modern farming techniques is critical to boosting agricultural productivity, reducing rural poverty and creating sustainable jobs for thousands of youths and women across Plateau State.

The governor gave the charge on Friday during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Seed Potato Initiative of his administration at Butura, Bokkos Local Government Area, describing the project as a major step toward transforming Plateau’s agricultural sector.

Mutfwang said the initiative marked more than a ceremonial event, noting that it represents a long-term strategy aimed at improving farmers’ livelihoods and positioning Plateau as a competitive player in the global potato value chain.

Drawing from his personal background as a former potato farmer, the governor explained that traditional farming methods have limited productivity over the years, stressing that exposure to improved techniques has shown that local farmers have only been “scratching the surface” of what is possible.

He disclosed that while current potato yields average about seven tonnes per hectare, his administration is determined to significantly increase output through improved seedlings, mechanisation, training, and structured farming systems.

According to him, Plateau has a unique advantage over many potato-producing countries because of its climate, which allows for multiple farming cycles annually, adding that even two well-managed cycles could substantially improve the state’s economy.

The governor, however, cautioned that the transition to commercial agriculture would require commitment and discipline, noting that the era of subsistence farming is gradually giving way to large-scale, investment-driven agriculture.

He encouraged farmers to form cooperatives, adopt mechanised farming, and participate in training programmes to attract investors and ensure sustainability, while assuring them of government support and security for agricultural investments.

Mutfwang also announced that the long-abandoned potato tissue culture laboratory in Mangu is nearing completion and is expected to be ready by February next year, adding that improved rural roads and structured market interventions would help protect farmers from exploitation.

Speaking at the event, the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Naanlong Daniel, commended the governor for translating policy into action and reaffirmed the legislature’s support for agricultural development initiatives in the state.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Bokkos Local Government Area, Samuel Amalau, described the project as a new phase of hope for farmers, urging them to embrace innovation and sustainable practices to maximise the benefits of the initiative.