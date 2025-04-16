Plateau Gov. bans night grazing, motorcyclists over attacks

The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang has instituted sweeping new regulations to stem the tide of violence plaguing the state.

The measures include a ban on herders grazing livestock at night and a prohibition on transporting cattle in vehicles past 7pm.

In addition to the new regulations in the state, motorcycles are no longer permitted on the roads from 7pm to 6am until further notice.

In a state address on Wednesday, Mutfwang labelled the killings and attacks that have been going on within communities as coordinated terror attacks designed to instil fear and depopulate local settlements.

“The tragedies in Bokkos and surrounding communities are fresh reminders of our painful reality,” the governor said. “We will not allow terror to redefine Plateau’s future.”

Part of the governor’s address read, “I speak to you today not only as your governor but as a fellow son of Plateau who shares in your anguish and feels the weight of the pain inflicted upon our people. We are once again confronted by sorrow as heart-wrenching attacks have taken the lives of innocent citizens in our communities.

“The scale, frequency, and intent of these atrocities are unmistakable. Let us be clear: this is not random violence. This is not an isolated conflict between farmers and herders. What we are witnessing is a systematic and premeditated campaign—one that seeks to displace, destabilise, and instil terror and fear in our people and communities.

“As your governor, I stand resolved—Plateau shall not be overrun by fear, nor shall we accept this culture of bloodshed as the new normal. My administration is intensifying efforts to protect our people and enforce the rule of law across all local governments.”

“I hereby announce the following measures, effective Wednesday, April 16th: Night grazing of cattle is strictly prohibited, and transportation of cattle by vehicle is banned after 7:00 PM. The use of motorcycles is restricted from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM across the state until further notice.

“We are also activating community-based response systems. I urge traditional leaders and youth associations to reactivate local vigilante groups and organise night patrols in coordination with the security agencies. We must protect our communities while upholding the rule of law.”

The governor further urged residents to stand firm and assist in lawful community defence, promising that his administration would continue to strengthen security across all local councils.