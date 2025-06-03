Plateau female pilgrim dies during Hajj rite in Saudi

A female pilgrim from Plateau State, Jamila Muhammad, has been pronounced dead by medical experts at a Saudi Arabian hospital after a brief illness in the country.

Mohmmed was rushed to the King Abdul’aziz Hospital in Makkah where she later passed on before completing the 2025 Hajj rite in the country.

The pilgrim demise was disclosed by the Executive Secretary of the Plateau State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Daiyabu Dauda, through a statement issued last night.

Dauda attributed the cause of her death to complications arising from diabetes, as diagnosed by medical professionals.

The Executive Secretary, expressed deep sorrow over the loss, stating that upon being informed of her condition, he promptly directed the medical team to provide her with immediate attention at the hospital, in line with the directives of Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

He added that several officials, along with the relatives of the deceased, attended her funeral prayers at the Grand Mosque before she was subsequently buried according to Islamic rites.

The statement read, “From God we are, and to him, we shall all return. With a heavy heart and total submission to the will of Allah. Plateau State has lost one of its female pilgrims, Hajiya Jamila Muhammad, on Monday, 2nd of June, 2025, at the King Abdul’aziz Hospital in Makka as a result of diabetic complications, according to the doctors.

“And whoever leaves his home as an emigrant to Allah and His Messenger and then death overtakes him, his reward has already become incumbent upon Allah (Quran 4:100).”

Dauda meanwhile, extended heartfelt condolences to the Government of Plateau State, the family, friends, and relatives of the deceased, praying for her soul to rest in eternal peace.

“May Allah forgive her shortcomings and grant her Aljannatul Firdaws,” he prayed.