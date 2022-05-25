Plateau fashion designer goes to jail after stealing mobile phone

An Area Court in Jos has sentenced a 17- year old fashion designer, David Ayuba, to one month in prison for forcefully collecting a phone from a resident, Olama David in Plateau State.

The convict, with two other accomplices now at large, was said to have stopped the complainant with an axe and forcefully collected his phone.

The complainant, who was said to have lost N7000 in the process, raised an alarm and people came out and caught only the convict while his accomplices escaped the scene.

During the court proceeding, the Prosecution Counsel, Ibrahim Gokwat, disclosed that the case was reported on April 22, at the ‘A’ Division Police Station by the complainant, Olama David of Utan, Jos.

Gokwat said that the offence was punishable under the provisions of Section 59 and 272 of the Plateau Penal Code law and demanded the judgement should be served to act as a deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such criminal acts.

On their part, a panel of two magistrates, Ghazali Adam and Hyacinth Dolnaan was said to have sentenced Ayuba after he pleaded guilty to the offence and did not give him the option of a fine.

The panel further ordered him to pay a compensation of N27,000 to the complainant.

