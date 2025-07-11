Plateau court remands 20 villagers for killing wedding guests

A Plateau State High Court sitting in Jos has remanded 20 villagers accused of the gruesome killing of wedding guests in Mangun community, Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects were arraigned after the State Police Command amended an earlier charge involving 22 accused persons to exclude two minors, aged 13 and 17, following an objection raised by the defence counsel.

During the trial, the prosecution told the court that the victims, men, women, and children, were travelling in an 18-seater bus from Basawa community in Kaduna State to Kwa community in Qua’an Pan LGA, Plateau State, for a wedding when they were ambushed and attacked on June 20, 2025.

Police prosecutor Samuel Ikutanwa stated that the 20 defendants conspired to commit the crimes, arming themselves with firearms, cutlasses, machetes, and petrol before launching the deadly assault.

The group is facing a four-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy, grievous bodily harm, culpable homicide, and murder, all of which they pleaded not guilty to.

Following their plea, the prosecution requested that the court remand them at the Jos Correctional Centre and adjourn for case management.

While the defence counsel, Garuba Paul, filed a motion for bail, the prosecution objected, citing insufficient time to respond to the application.

Consequently, Justice Boniface Ngyong ordered the remand of all 20 suspects at the Jos Correctional Centre and adjourned the case until August 13, 2025, for further hearing.