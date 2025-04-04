Plateau community attack death toll hits 52, dozens missing

Plateau State Government has confirmed that the number of casualties from the recent assaults by gunmen in Bokkos Local Government Area has climbed to 52.

This follows the discovery of 40 additional bodies between Wednesday and Friday morning as rescue teams intensified efforts to locate missing residents in the surrounding forests.

In a statement issued on Friday, Commissioner for Information and Communication Joyce Ramnap expressed deep concern over the renewed bloodshed, describing it as a major blow to recent strides in restoring peace in the region.

She noted that security forces have been deployed across the affected communities to restore order swiftly.

According to her, several arrests have been made, and authorities hope these developments will help curb further violence.

Ramnap also called on residents to avoid taking matters into their own hands and instead support the government’s efforts.

She emphasized that intelligence gathering, surveillance, and rapid response measures are being enhanced in collaboration with security agencies.

Additionally, the state has urged religious, traditional, and community leaders to preach peace and unity while encouraging lawful conduct.

The government reiterated its commitment to justice and maintaining stability in the region.

earlier, Chairman of the Bokkos Cultural Development Council (BCDC) Vanguard, Farmasum Fuddang, revealed that 31 victims were laid to rest in a mass burial yesterday.

Among the dead were five children who were burnt beyond recognition in Hurti village. The attacks also claimed 11 lives in Ruwi, four in Manguna, and one in Daffo.

The BCDC Vanguard noted that many locals are still missing, particularly in Hurti and Mbar villages, prompting continued search and rescue operations.

This latest wave of violence comes amid heightened tensions in Plateau, where roughly 200 people were killed in December 2023 during a Christmas attack on a Christian-majority community.

Another deadly incident in May last year saw 40 people killed and homes destroyed in Wase.